There are times when a player might wish that a hole would open up beneath him and swallow him up, chair and all. The best one can do in such situations is to try to transfer this feeling, along with the hole, to somebody else at the table.

Today's deal recounts just such a happening. Due to an overabundance of optimism on North's part, South found himself in six notrump off two aces. West started the proceedings by leading a spade to East's ace. Fortunately, East returned a spade to declarer's king, giving South a moment's respite.

Declarer quickly added up his tricks, but several desperate counts revealed that only 11 were available. The 12th could come only from the diamond suit, and South didn't think the opposition would duck the setting trick.

However, declarer was not the type to give up without a fight. It was clear that West had the ace of diamonds, since East surely would have cashed it at trick two if he had it. Perhaps, South thought, West could be talked out of his ace by a bit of chicanery.

So, after taking the king of spades, declarer ran dummy's clubs, discarding the J-Q-K of diamonds! He then cashed his heart tricks.