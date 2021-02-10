In many deals, declarer must decide at the very start which of several possible approaches to adopt. In such cases, it is wise to take some extra time to make sure you choose the one that offers the best chance for the contract.

Consider today's deal where South is in three notrump. West leads a spade, and declarer can count seven sure tricks -- two spades, two hearts, two diamonds and a club. His other possible winners depend on the location of the king of spades, queen of diamonds and K-Q of clubs, as well as on the distribution of the two minor suits.

One way of finding out where the king of spades is located is by playing dummy's queen at trick one. When East follows low, it is reasonable to assume that West has the king. Next comes the crucial decision. Two extra tricks must be developed in the minor suits, and the natural inclination is to tackle the longer and stronger suit -- diamonds.

But this would be the wrong thing to do. Suppose you led a diamond to the ace and another one to dummy's jack. If the finesse lost, you'd be up to only eight tricks. A spade return through the A-J would then put you out of commission.