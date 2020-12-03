The outcome of many deals is determined strictly by the location of one or more specific key cards. If they are favorably placed, declarer will prevail; if not, he will fail. It is often as simple as that.

But there are many other deals where declarer's fate is really in his own hands, even though the outcome may at first seem to depend on luck. It is these hands that give declarer an opportunity to demonstrate his skill.

Take this case where West leads a heart against six spades after East has overcalled in hearts. At first glance, it would appear that the success of the slam depends upon the location of the king of clubs. If West has it, a simple finesse will succeed, and declarer will lose only one club trick; if East has it, the finesse will fail -- and so will the contract.

But this view is not correct, since with proper play, South can make the slam regardless of who has the club king. Both the opening lead and the bidding have marked East with the ace of hearts, and declarer should put this information to good use.

He starts by playing low from dummy on the heart lead, ruffing East's jack. Next, two rounds of trump are drawn. South then cashes four diamond tricks, ending in dummy. This sets the stage for the coup de grace that will assure the slam.

The king of hearts, carefully preserved for this moment, is now led. When East covers with the ace, declarer discards a club instead of ruffing. East wins the trick, but the battle is over. Whatever he returns -- a club into dummy's A-Q, or a heart, permitting South to discard a second club from his hand while ruffing in dummy -- gives declarer the slam.

