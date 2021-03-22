The United States played Japan for the very first time in the 1972 World Bridge Olympiad and had much the best of the confrontation. This deal contributed greatly to the outcome.

At the first table, with Bob Hamman and Paul Soloway North-South for the U.S., the bidding went as shown. The one-club bid was artificial, showing at least 17 points, and the heart response was also artificial, showing at least six points.

One notrump indicated a balanced hand with 18 to 20 points, and two clubs was Stayman. Four hearts was a "splinter bid," showing support for spades with a singleton heart. The K-J-7 of hearts lost much of their value when they were known to be facing a singleton, so South signed off at four spades. Soloway made six with an assist from the defense, and the U.S. scored 480 points.

When a Japanese pair were North-South, they reached six spades on this sequence:

Had West (Bobby Wolff) led a heart, the slam undoubtedly would have been made, but he was sufficiently inspired to lead a diamond. Declarer won with the ace, cashed three spades and five clubs, discarding his diamond loser, and then led dummy's singleton heart toward his K-J-7.

East (Jim Jacoby) smoothly followed low, bringing South to the moment of truth. Unfortunately, he played the jack rather than the king, hoping this would force the ace, but when West produced the queen, declarer still had to lose another trick for down one.

