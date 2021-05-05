In choosing between alternative methods of play, it is obviously better for declarer to select the one that offers two chances to make the contract rather than just one.

Consider this deal where South is in four hearts and West leads the club queen, taken by dummy's ace. How should South continue?

One possibility is to play the ace and another spade, hoping East has the king. If he has it, declarer becomes an overwhelming favorite to make the contract.

But if West has the king, he would take South's queen at trick three and presumably shift to a trump. The defense would then remove both of dummy's trumps, and declarer would ultimately go down one, losing two spades, a diamond and a heart.

Instead of subjecting himself to this possibility, declarer is better advised to play the nine of spades from dummy at trick two rather than the ace. If East has the king, the contract is virtually assured, while if West has the king, an entirely different way of making the contract presents itself.

In the latter case, East-West must play two rounds of trump to stop South from ruffing a spade in dummy. But the trouble with this defense is that it gives declarer an opportunity to establish an extra diamond trick in dummy.