The basic purpose of a preemptive bid is to crowd the bidding so that the opponents -- who are presumed to have the better hands -- will have very limited space in which to exchange information. Quite often this tactic succeeds in jockeying the opponents into the wrong contract.

West's four-club bid in today's deal is a typical pre-emptive bid. With seven winners in his hand with clubs as trump, West cannot lose more than 500 points even if he is doubled and goes down three.

Furthermore, if it should turn out that his partner does not provide him with a single trick, the 500-point loss becomes very worthwhile, since the vulnerable opponents are then almost sure to have game, if not a slam. From every viewpoint, therefore, the jump-overcall by West is a sound tactical measure.

Consider North's predicament after the four-club bid. It's not clear what he should do. His actual raise to six diamonds -- though a shot in the dark -- is probably as reasonable an action as any.

The way things turned out, though, North should have bid only five diamonds. West led the king of clubs, covered by the ace and ruffed by East. Declarer later lost a heart trick and so went down one.