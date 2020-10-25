It isn't often that declarer comes up with two unusual plays in the same hand to help him make his contract, but here is a case where South did just that to ensure three notrump.

West led a heart, and declarer's first unusual move was to play the three from dummy rather than the queen. East followed with the six, and South won with the ten.

Declarer's play of the three from dummy was a farsighted maneuver. Had he played the queen, East, by ducking, would have made it impossible for South to score more than three diamond tricks.

Next, at trick two, declarer led the ten of diamonds, and after West played low, he let the ten ride! As it happened, the finesse succeeded, and the ten held trick.

The contract was now a certainty. After cashing the queen of diamonds, South led a low heart to the Q-J to establish an entry to dummy. East took the king, but South was then able to collect 10 tricks consisting of a spade, three hearts, five diamonds and a club.

It should be noted that the unusual first-round diamond finesse carried with it a guarantee to make the contract even if the finesse lost. Had East held the jack, he would have won the trick and, let's say, returned either a spade or a club.