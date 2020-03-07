Whenever you're faced with a seemingly impossible task, it pays to take some extra time to try to solve the problem. This is especially true in a grand slam, where the stakes are so high that you can't afford to overlook the remotest possibility.

North's four-notrump inquiry to check on aces was certainly reasonable, but his failure to ask for kings was clearly wrong.

Superficially, seven notrump seems hopeless, but South actually had about a 50-50 chance for the contract. All he needed for the grand slam to succeed was for either opponent to have both missing kings. In that case, a legitimate squeeze could be developed.

After winning the opening club lead, South cashed five diamond tricks followed by three more rounds of clubs, producing this position:

Insert graphic

When declarer now played dummy's nine of clubs, discarding a heart, West was in trouble. A heart discard would allow South to cash the heart ace and win the last two tricks in dummy, while a spade discard would allow South to cash the ace of spades and win the last two tricks in his hand.

West eventually parted with a spade, hoping against hope that East had the queen, and the grand slam was home.

