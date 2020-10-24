In duplicate bridge, an overtrick that would be insignificant in rubber bridge often makes the difference between an excellent score and a poor one. In this deal from a sectional tournament, declarer, by good play, made 11 tricks at four spades while others were making only 10 with the same cards.

South won the trump lead with the ace and cashed the king. There was some danger of going down one if the diamonds were divided 4-1 and the ace of hearts was offside, but when South played the A-K of diamonds and both opponents followed suit, 10 tricks became certain.

Declarer's next problem -- with the contract now assured -- was to find a safe way to try to make 11 tricks. Leading a club to dummy's jack was not acceptable because East might win with the king and return a heart to put the contract in jeopardy.

The safer approach of leading a club to the ace and returning the queen -- planning to discard a heart if East followed low -- would not guarantee 11 tricks, though it would preserve 10.

Declarer found a third and better method of play when he cashed the ace of clubs at trick five, played a diamond to the queen and then put West on lead with a trump. Now, it did not matter where the ace of hearts or king of clubs was located.

Whether West returned a heart or a club, declarer was sure to acquire his 11th trick. South was rewarded for his thoughtful play with a top score for being the only declarer to make an overtrick.

