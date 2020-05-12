The semifinal match between Brazil and the United States at the 1985 Bermuda Bowl in Sao Paulo, Brazil, could not have been any tighter. Incredibly, with just one deal of the 160-board confrontation remaining, the two teams found themselves in a dead tie.

As reported yesterday, the deadlock was created when the Americans gained 6 IMPs on Board 159 after the Brazilians failed to cash in on opportunities for substantial gains at both tables. That set the stage for this dramatic last deal, with a place in the final — and possibly the world championship — at stake.

When the hand was first played, Bob Hamman of the U.S. opened one notrump with the North cards, and everyone passed. After an opening heart lead by East, Hamman had nine top tricks, using the ace of diamonds as an entry to cash dummy's clubs.

When the deal arrived at the second table, with a large partisan audience watching on Vu-Graph, the question was whether the Brazilians would bid the game the Americans had missed. Using a strong club system, the Brazilians, to the accompaniment of wild cheers, proceeded to reach three notrump as shown.