Assume you're declarer at four hearts and West leads the K-A of spades. You ruff, of course, but how do you continue?

It seems normal to draw two rounds of trump and lead a diamond toward dummy. This allows you to make the contract if West has the ace of diamonds or, failing that, if East has the king of clubs.

But if you played the hand this way, you would eventually go down one, losing a spade, two diamonds and a club.

However, there's a much better approach that is virtually certain to succeed. After drawing two rounds of trump, you should lead a low club toward the Q-5 in dummy, deliberately forgoing the club finesse.

First, let's observe the effect of this play in the actual deal. If West does not rise with the king, he never gets a club trick, and you make the contract easily. And if West does go up with the king, you play the five from dummy and later discard dummy's 6-5 of diamonds on your A-J of clubs to get home safe and sound.

So how are you supposed to know that you should not take a club finesse in this deal? It certainly seems the natural thing to do, but there are nevertheless excellent reasons for rejecting the finesse.

You start by assuming that West has either the ace of diamonds or the king of clubs (or both) for his opening bid. Leading a low club toward the queen is therefore sure to nail down the contract. If West has the club king, you are home free and clear, as described above. And if West does not have the king, then he must have the ace of diamonds, in which case leading twice toward the K-Q-6-5 will limit you to one diamond loser.

