Let's say you're South and open with one diamond. When partner responds one spade, you have a difficult rebid problem.

If you jump to three diamonds, you run the risk of a pass, since that bid is invitational but not forcing. If you jump to two notrump instead, partner may pass or go on to three, and, in either case, runs the risk that the enemy may reel off the club suit.

Yet these are the only bids you can seriously consider, and, of the two, the recommended action is two notrump, risky though it may be. In any case, let's say you do bid two notrump and partner raises you to three.

Even though West leads a heart instead of the club you feared, your troubles are not yet over. If you misplay the hand, you will surely go down.

If you win East's king of hearts with the ace and play the ace of diamonds, which seems the natural thing to do, you will fail ingloriously. There is nothing you can do from this point on to overcome the unlucky 4-0 division.

But if you make allowance for the possibility that only a 4-0 diamond break can defeat the contract and take the proper steps to deal with that eventuality, you can make three notrump.