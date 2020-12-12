Let's say you're South and open with one diamond. When partner responds one spade, you have a difficult rebid problem.
If you jump to three diamonds, you run the risk of a pass, since that bid is invitational but not forcing. If you jump to two notrump instead, partner may pass or go on to three, and, in either case, runs the risk that the enemy may reel off the club suit.
Yet these are the only bids you can seriously consider, and, of the two, the recommended action is two notrump, risky though it may be. In any case, let's say you do bid two notrump and partner raises you to three.
Even though West leads a heart instead of the club you feared, your troubles are not yet over. If you misplay the hand, you will surely go down.
If you win East's king of hearts with the ace and play the ace of diamonds, which seems the natural thing to do, you will fail ingloriously. There is nothing you can do from this point on to overcome the unlucky 4-0 division.
But if you make allowance for the possibility that only a 4-0 diamond break can defeat the contract and take the proper steps to deal with that eventuality, you can make three notrump.
The correct play at trick two is the eight (or nine) of diamonds, not the ace. Observe that if you make this play, East can score only one diamond trick, not two. After he wins with the ten, you can later gobble up his Q-J-7 by leading the suit twice from dummy.
It is true that the recommended safety play will fail if West has all four diamonds, but in that case, no other line of play will succeed either. The best you can do in bridge is to address your attention to matters within your control.
