If you look at all four hands, it would seem that South will go down at four spades with normal play.

After West leads the K-A-J of clubs, declarer ruffs, loses the king of trump to the ace, wins the trump return, draws West's last trump, then tests his luck by playing the A-K-Q of diamonds. When the jack fails to fall, declarer plays the K-x of hearts from dummy and finesses the jack to go down one.

True, if declarer had extrasensory perception, he would not take the heart finesse. He would cash the A-K, dropping West's queen, and in that way make the contract.

Yet the fact is that South should make four spades even if he does not have the ability to see around corners. After three rounds of clubs and spades have been played, he should deliberately cash his last trump, discarding a heart from dummy. When he then plays the A-K-Q of diamonds, West showing out on the third round, this is the position:

South plays dummy's king of hearts and then leads the eight. East produces the 10-9 on those tricks, and South, who has the A-J of hearts left, faces the fateful decision.

However, this is no longer a difficult problem. Since East's only remaining card at this point is known to be the jack of diamonds, it cannot be the queen of hearts. South therefore goes up with the ace, catches the queen and so makes four spades.

