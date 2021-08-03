As the play progresses and declarer learns more about how the opposing cards are divided, he can frequently use this knowledge to make a contract that might otherwise be lost.

Here is a typical case. West leads a spade against South's three-notrump contract. The outcome looks very promising after declarer wins with the ten, since all he needs is either a normal 3-2 division in diamonds or a 3-3 club break. If either suit divides favorably, he automatically acquires his ninth trick.

But when South plays the ace of diamonds at trick two, East unexpectedly shows out, and when he next cashes the A-K-Q of clubs, West shows out on the third round, discarding a diamond.

For one long moment, it might seem to South that there is no longer any way to make a ninth trick. But if he keeps a cool head, he should eventually realize that three notrump is ice-cold.

South knows from the play thus far that West started with exactly five diamonds and two clubs. He also knows that West, for his one-spade overcall, almost surely has five or six spades.

Accordingly, declarer next leads a heart to dummy's ace. When West follows with the queen, South can conclude that West's original distribution was 5-1-5-2.