You sometimes hear it said that players who win steadily are uncommonly lucky, or that players who lose steadily are uncommonly unlucky. However, it's doubtful that luck alone determines how a player ultimately fares. Skill also has a lot to do with the end result, and, given time, it is certain to make a difference in one's results.

Here is the kind of hand that separates the winners from the losers. It's very easy to go down at six notrump and blame the outcome on bad luck because the missing clubs are divided 5-0 and the diamonds are divided 5-1. But while this is certainly horrendously bad luck, that still wouldn't excuse a failure to make the slam.

The fact is that any declarer who starts out by winning the opening heart lead and tries to cash the clubs and then the diamonds — or vice versa — will eventually finish behind the well-known eight ball. What's more, he will have only himself to blame for the sad outcome.

A more cautious declarer would have no trouble making the slam. He would attempt to protect himself against a bad division of the cards in either or both key suits. As soon as dummy came down, he would start looking for a means of overcoming every possible adverse distribution of the missing cards.

In the actual case, South's gloomy forebodings would cause him to win the queen-of-hearts lead with the king and play a low club toward dummy's ten! This one play would assure declarer of five club tricks and the contract, regardless of how the clubs were divided or which defender had the length in the suit.

