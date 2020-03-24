Yesterday we discussed this deal from the 1975 Italy-U.S. match in which the Italian star Giorgio Belladonna, South, wound up as a declarer in five diamonds and made it — thanks to a slip by the defense.

The bidding at the second table went differently, and the American North-South pair wound up in three notrump. This was not as good a contract as five diamonds, and the Italian East-West pair could have defeated three notrump with entirely normal defense.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

But, as mentioned yesterday, things can sometimes go surprisingly wrong even at the highest levels of the game. West led the seven of hearts, consistent with the method he and his partner were using of leading the middle card from three small. East won with the king and should have returned a low heart, which would ultimately have defeated the contract. But East inexplicably shifted to a low spade, a lapse that the U.S. declarer then proceeded to fully exploit.

He won the spade return with the ace, forced out the ace of clubs, won the next spade with the queen, finessed the ten of diamonds and eventually, with the aid of a squeeze, made five notrump to score 660 points.

So the U.S. team gained 60 points on the volatile deal even though it could have been defeated in three notrump at the second table.

The Italian East's failure to return a low heart at trick two was an especially egregious mistake. He obviously thought West had led from the 7-4 of hearts and therefore abandoned the suit. But East should have concluded that this was unlikely, one reason being that South might not have bid two spades with a holding of Q-10-9-8 of hearts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0