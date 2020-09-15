Mention counting out a hand to most players, and you'd think they were being asked to climb Mount Everest in the dead of winter.

Some offer the excuse that it would be unfair to the other players to take the time necessary to figure out how the opposing cards are distributed. And besides, they'd probably get all mixed up trying to do it anyway.

However, since all that's involved in counting out a hand is the ability to count to 13, it's difficult to accept these excuses. Counting to 13 is mastered by most just about the same time they learn that two plus two equals four.

This deal shows how easily it's done. South wins the opening club lead with the ace and sees that the slam depends on guessing which way to finesse in hearts. He begins by drawing trump, discovering that East started with three spades and West one. The A-K-Q of diamonds are then cashed, revealing that East began with two diamonds and West five.

A club is now led in the hope that additional information may be picked up before tackling the heart suit. After West plays the jack, East overtakes it with the king to spare West from having to return a heart or a diamond, which would hand declarer the slam. East then returns the club ten, South ruffing as West discards a diamond.