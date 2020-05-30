There is a play in bridge that has to be seen to be believed, and even after you've seen it, you may still not believe it. It rarely occurs in actual practice, but virtually every serious student of the game has encountered the play in bridge literature or theoretical discussions, and eagerly awaits the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to execute it at the table.

Today's hand provides a good example. A study of all four hands reveals that South has two inescapable losers — one in spades and the other in the trump suit. From West's viewpoint, once dummy appears, he has every right to feel certain of scoring a trump trick with his king, come what may. But if South pays close attention to his knitting, West will wind up a sadder but wiser man.

Declarer wins the club lead with the ace and finesses the queen of hearts. West does not cover, of course, and also does not cover when the jack is led. South next leads a club to the king and ruffs a club. These plays are followed by the A-K of diamonds and a diamond ruff.

Declarer now leads the A-K and another spade, East winning with the queen. At this point, South has the 10-9 of hearts, West the K-7 of hearts, and dummy the ace of hearts and seven of spades.