Declarer occasionally finds himself in a contract that he has almost no chance of making. Regardless of who is to blame -- and in many cases no one is really at fault -- it is still his responsibility to try to bring about a successful resolution.

Take this case where an overly optimistic South found himself in a virtually hopeless six-spade contract. After learning via Blackwood that an ace was missing, South should have taken the safer course and signed off at five spades rather than assume his partner had the K-Q-x or K-x-x-x of spades, which would have made the slam a strong favorite.

West led a diamond to East's ace, and declarer won the diamond continuation with the king. South then paused to consider the possible divisions of the missing trumps.

If the spades were divided 2-2, a trump trick had to be lost, so he next considered potential 3-1 splits. If either defender had the K-J-x of spades, there was also no hope. Nor would it help if the spade king fell singleton under the ace, since the other defender's J-9-2 could not be overcome regardless of how South continued.

Only one possibility remained -- a singleton jack. If the lone jack was in the East hand, it would do South no good, but if West had it, declarer was in business.