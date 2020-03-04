Two-way finesses are the bane of many a declarer's existence. Fortunately, the nature of the game is such that a thoughtful declarer can guess a very high percentage of them correctly, since there are often strong clues to point the way.

Take this typical case from a Vanderbilt team-of-four match. North's two-heart bid was a "transfer," guaranteeing at least five spades and compelling his partner to bid that suit. East doubled two hearts to show heart strength, which in turn enabled West to bid three hearts and later lead the heart ace against four spades.

But even though East signaled with the eight for a heart continuation, West shifted to the ten of clubs at trick two. Under the circumstances, declarer had no trouble reading the club lead as a singleton, so he now had to try to figure out a way to defuse the threat of a club ruff.

One solution was to win the club in dummy and lead a diamond to the queen, hoping to find East with the king. If East had it, declarer could next discard dummy's heart loser on the diamond ace and eventually wind up with 11 tricks.