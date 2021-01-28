Here is a well-played hand of ancient vintage where South, in effect, bid six diamonds all by himself. He reasoned that he had an excellent chance of avoiding a heart loser, and that the only trick he was likely to lose was a spade.

West led the king of spades, East signaling for a continuation by playing the seven. But West very wisely shifted to the ace of clubs, not because he expected the ace to win, but because he wanted East to know that declarer was void of clubs. This was excellent thinking on West's part, since East might otherwise have discarded a heart at some point later if declarer ran his trumps.

However, South managed to counter West's revelatory play by adopting an altogether different approach. Declarer realized that if either defender held four hearts to the jack, that player would hang on to every one of them since South's hand was by now virtually an open book.

So, after ruffing the ace of clubs, declarer drew only one round of trump and then played the A-K-Q of hearts. When West showed out on the third heart but was unable to ruff, South next trumped the ten of hearts in dummy to make the slam.

Declarer's method of play was clearly correct. True, it would have failed had West held two trumps instead of one, but in that case the slam would have failed however South played. In effect, declarer had to hope that, if the heart jack did not fall as the three top hearts were cashed, the defender who was short in hearts was also short in diamonds. When this proved to be the case, the slam came rolling home.

