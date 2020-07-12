× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Relying on the defenders' bidding is often the best guide to how to play a hand. For an excellent illustration of this principle, consider this deal from The Bridge World magazine, where South got to three notrump as shown and East doubled.

The out-of-the-blue double by East, after he had passed throughout, was clearly lead-directing and asked West to lead the first suit bid by dummy. From East's standpoint, an opening spade lead offered by far the best chance of stopping the contract.

West duly led the nine of spades, East winning the trick with the jack as declarer followed with the ten. East returned the jack of diamonds, taken by South with the ace. Declarer then played the queen of hearts, which won, and now had to decide what to do next.

It was at this point that South invoked the principle mentioned above. He led a club to the ace and returned a low spade from dummy!

As a result, East found himself between a rock and a hard place. He won the spade lead with the seven but was then helpless. If he cashed the A-K of spades, dummy's queen would become declarer's ninth trick; if he abandoned the suit or cashed only one high spade, declarer would later concede a heart to West's king and again wind up making the contract. Either way, East was a dead duck.