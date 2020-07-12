Relying on the defenders' bidding is often the best guide to how to play a hand. For an excellent illustration of this principle, consider this deal from The Bridge World magazine, where South got to three notrump as shown and East doubled.
The out-of-the-blue double by East, after he had passed throughout, was clearly lead-directing and asked West to lead the first suit bid by dummy. From East's standpoint, an opening spade lead offered by far the best chance of stopping the contract.
West duly led the nine of spades, East winning the trick with the jack as declarer followed with the ten. East returned the jack of diamonds, taken by South with the ace. Declarer then played the queen of hearts, which won, and now had to decide what to do next.
It was at this point that South invoked the principle mentioned above. He led a club to the ace and returned a low spade from dummy!
As a result, East found himself between a rock and a hard place. He won the spade lead with the seven but was then helpless. If he cashed the A-K of spades, dummy's queen would become declarer's ninth trick; if he abandoned the suit or cashed only one high spade, declarer would later concede a heart to West's king and again wind up making the contract. Either way, East was a dead duck.
It is true that South's lead of a low spade from dummy, which superficially seems suicidal, is a mighty hard play to think of. But if declarer gives full weight to the bidding — especially the highly significant double by East — it is not at all a farfetched play.
To make the contract, South must first sever the communication between East and West. The low-spade play at trick five does exactly that, leaving the defenders with no recourse.
