General rules are helpful in the bidding and play of many hands, but they can be self-defeating when they are applied indiscriminately. The player who blindly follows "standard procedure" is sure to stumble occasionally because he does not recognize that there are valid exceptions to many rules.

Consider this deal where West muffed a chance to defeat four hearts. He led the queen of spades, followed by the jack and another spade. When South ruffed and then led the ten of clubs, West made the mistake of following low. After the ten held, declarer cashed the A-Q-J of hearts, led a diamond to the king, drew West's last trump and cashed his remaining diamonds to produce 10 tricks.

Had West been more alert, he would have defeated the contract by taking the club ten with the ace and returning a spade. True, this would present South with a ruff-and-discard -- he could ruff in one hand and discard from the other -- but West was in a position to know that the ruff-and-discard would not help declarer; on the contrary, it could only harm him.

All players are taught to avoid yielding a ruff-and-discard like the plague, but this broad advice is not intended to cover every conceivable case and should surely have been ignored by West in the present deal.

West should realize that if the spade is ruffed in dummy, his ten of trump will become a trick, while if declarer ruffs in his own hand instead, West will (unless South started with six hearts) then have more trumps than declarer and will eventually score a trump trick. The dictum against yielding a ruff-and-discard -- and for that matter, the advice to play second-hand low -- should not be applied when the violation is clearly beneficial to the defense.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0