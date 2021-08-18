Dear Mr. Becker: I suffer from nightmares -- bridge nightmares, that is -- and I've been having the same dream for many years now. I've seen quite a few psychiatrists about it, but they don't seem to be able to do a thing for me, whether they know how to play bridge or not.

I'm not a particularly good player myself, but I play even worse when I'm asleep. What happens is that I'm always dealt the East hand -- I recognize it each time by the four deuces -- and my partner, the idiot, opens the bidding with two hearts.

I don't think he has a genuine strong two-bid -- even though he has 10 sure tricks in his hand -- but that's beside the point. The bidding thereafter doesn't go the same way every time, but somehow South always winds up playing the hand in seven spades!

I always double him -- call it a compulsive double if you will -- and he always redoubles and makes the grand slam. This comes to a tidy 3,140 points, and, frankly I can't afford to lose that many points on one deal, even when I'm asleep.

West invariably leads the king of hearts. Declarer takes it with the ace and returns the queen of clubs. I cover with the king, and South wins with the ace, catching my partner's jack. He then enters dummy with a diamond, leads the six of clubs and lets it ride.