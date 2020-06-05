1. North probably has seven spades and either the club ace or heart king. If he has them both, your cause is hopeless, so you start by assuming he has only one of them.
The key is to eliminate North's potential entry card before his spades become established, so the question is which suit to attack first. Strange as it might seem, the proper approach is not to force out the ace of clubs but to win the spade lead in dummy and finesse the queen of hearts.
If North has the king, he wins but is then out of the picture, and you later drive out South's club ace to make four notrump. If South has the king, the finesse succeeds, and you score at least 10 tricks.
Thus, it is clearly correct to attack hearts before clubs. If you were to attack clubs first, you would go down whenever South had the ace of clubs and North the king of hearts.
2. Oddly enough, the best play is to let North's ten of hearts hold the first trick! This assures the contract if the opposing trumps are divided no worse than 4-2, since you have 10 tricks — three hearts, two spades and five clubs — waiting to be cashed after you duck the heart.
If you won the first heart, the contract would be in jeopardy. Suppose, for example, you took the trick and led a diamond, hoping to ruff one later in dummy. The defense would win and play another heart, and if you took this also and played another diamond, the defense would lead a third heart.
If the trumps then turned out to be divided 4-2, you could try to run the clubs in an attempt to dispose of your last diamond on the fourth club. But if the first, second or third club got ruffed by the defender with the fourth trump, he would cash a diamond to put you down one.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!