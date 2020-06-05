1. North probably has seven spades and either the club ace or heart king. If he has them both, your cause is hopeless, so you start by assuming he has only one of them.

The key is to eliminate North's potential entry card before his spades become established, so the question is which suit to attack first. Strange as it might seem, the proper approach is not to force out the ace of clubs but to win the spade lead in dummy and finesse the queen of hearts.

If North has the king, he wins but is then out of the picture, and you later drive out South's club ace to make four notrump. If South has the king, the finesse succeeds, and you score at least 10 tricks.

Thus, it is clearly correct to attack hearts before clubs. If you were to attack clubs first, you would go down whenever South had the ace of clubs and North the king of hearts.

2. Oddly enough, the best play is to let North's ten of hearts hold the first trick! This assures the contract if the opposing trumps are divided no worse than 4-2, since you have 10 tricks — three hearts, two spades and five clubs — waiting to be cashed after you duck the heart.