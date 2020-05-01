1. Two clubs. Game is unlikely since partner probably has seven to 10 points, including a spade stopper. One notrump might make very easily, but two clubs is apt to be a safer spot. Of course, partner may have 10 points and two spade stoppers, but until he indicates such a holding, you should not assume it.

You would be overstating your values if you bid two hearts, which would indicate upward of 17 points and might get you beyond your depth.

2. Two hearts. When partner weighs in with two diamonds (as compared with a one-notrump bid), your chances for game become much more promising since partner is indicating at least 10 points. Furthermore, the two-diamond bid raises the value of your hand several points, thanks to your singleton spade. All you need do for the moment, however, is to mark time with two hearts, planning to show your diamond support later. It should be noted that, in this sequence, two hearts does not imply extra points, since it is the cheapest bid you can make.

3. Three hearts. You bid three hearts mainly to warn partner against notrump. He is unlikely to have four hearts, since he failed to respond with one heart, but he may have bypassed that suit for tactical reasons. Three hearts does not imply extra values; once you are committed to reaching game, it is far better to use this bid to clarify your distribution.