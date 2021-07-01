You just can't argue with a multiplication table. And at the bridge table, you can't argue with percentages or probabilities. The essence of the game -- the goal all players should strive for -- is to always make the bid or play that is most likely to succeed in the long run.

Consider this deal where South is declarer at four hearts. He ruffs the second diamond lead with the ten, and the question is how to proceed so as to give himself the best chance to make the contract.

To an inexperienced declarer, there seems to be very little to the play. He cashes the A-K of trump and ace of clubs, then leads the deuce of trump to dummy's nine in order to take a club finesse. After this loses, he concedes two spade tricks to go down one. Playing the hand in this fashion, declarer has about a 50 percent chance for the contract.

But a more experienced South would wind up making four hearts. He would cash the ace of trump at trick three and then play the ace and another spade.