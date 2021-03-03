This spectacular hand was dealt, innocently enough, during a bridge lesson in someone's home. Neither the participants nor their teacher had any idea of what a treat was in store for them.

The students had recently learned the "splinter bid," which explains North's leap to three hearts, showing diamond support, game-going values and shortness in hearts. South then drove to slam, and West led a spade.

South was naturally disappointed with North's club and spade holdings, which seemed to leave her with at least two inescapable losers. But she plugged on, undaunted.

East took the first spade with the queen and continued with the ace, ruffed by South. Declarer led a diamond to the jack and returned a heart toward her hand. After East followed low, South muttered, "Well, I have to do this," before successfully finessing the queen.

She then played the ace of hearts, discarding a club from dummy, and ruffed the five of hearts. Had the king fallen on this trick, South could have claimed, since dummy's remaining club loser could be discarded on the jack of hearts.

But when the king did not fall, declarer spotted another possibility. If East, who still held the king of hearts, also had the king of clubs, the slam could still be made.