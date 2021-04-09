1. Three notrump. Partner obviously has a good hand, since he bid his suits in reverse order, running the risk that you might have to take a preference to three diamonds if you had a poor hand containing more diamonds than hearts. In the given sequence, partner should have more diamonds than hearts as well as at least 17 points.

However, though the possibility of a slam exists, you really can't do more than jump to three notrump to show your extra values. It would be wrong to bid only two notrump, since you could do that with a much weaker hand.

2. Three diamonds. With barely enough values for an initial response, you must try to slow partner down by bidding three diamonds. It is tempting to bid two notrump because of your club stopper, but partner is likely to take such a bid more seriously than if you simply return to his first suit. If partner passes three diamonds, it is probably the best contract.