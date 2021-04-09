1. Three notrump. Partner obviously has a good hand, since he bid his suits in reverse order, running the risk that you might have to take a preference to three diamonds if you had a poor hand containing more diamonds than hearts. In the given sequence, partner should have more diamonds than hearts as well as at least 17 points.
However, though the possibility of a slam exists, you really can't do more than jump to three notrump to show your extra values. It would be wrong to bid only two notrump, since you could do that with a much weaker hand.
2. Three diamonds. With barely enough values for an initial response, you must try to slow partner down by bidding three diamonds. It is tempting to bid two notrump because of your club stopper, but partner is likely to take such a bid more seriously than if you simply return to his first suit. If partner passes three diamonds, it is probably the best contract.
3. Four diamonds. This hand is far better than the previous one, and you can show your additional values via a jump-raise to four diamonds. It is true that in doing so you are bypassing three notrump, but there is no assurance that that contract would prove safer than five diamonds, while there is a strong possibility that partner might want to investigate a slam once he hears your encouraging response. He might have the A-K of diamonds and two side aces, as well as other values sufficient to justify a reverse, in which case a slam is very likely to be made. This possibility should not be ignored.
4. Three clubs. A small slam in hearts is already certain; the only remaining question is whether there might be a grand slam. Three clubs is a waiting bid as well as a cuebid, its chief purpose being to force partner to reveal more about his hand. If the auction develops favorably, you might wind up bidding a grand slam in hearts; if not, you won't settle for less than six.