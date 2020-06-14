× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

There is no question that many contracts are won or lost on the opening lead. For this reason, choosing the opening lead has been the subject of many theoretical dissertations, not to mention many a hot dispute, since the game was invented.

Fortunately, most opening leads are clear-cut. The bidding may point the way, or a strong honor-card sequence in a suit may be especially attractive.

The trouble arises mostly when the opening leader has a choice of several leads, any of which may turn out to be rousing success or a dismal failure. These are the leads that can cause heated debates and sleepless nights.

In today's deal, West was confronted by just such a dilemma. He felt that neither of his two anemic four-card suits was worth leading, so he settled instead on the ten of spades in hopes of striking gold in his partner's hand. This inspired lead should have defeated the contract, but, sadly, East gummed up the works.

Declarer was able to diagnose the short-suit lead since he had the nine of spades in his hand. So, to tempt East into going astray, he played the king of spades from dummy.