Here is the solution. Win the spade lead with dummy's king and play a diamond to your king. Then lead a low trump and finesse the eight.

Ruff the six of diamonds with your queen and return a low heart to dummy's ten. After ruffing the eight of diamonds with your king, cash the ace of clubs, then return to dummy with a trump to the ace and cash the ace of diamonds, discarding a club.

This is now the position:

Insert graphic

Cash the queen of diamonds, discarding your ten of clubs. East cannot afford to discard a club on this trick since you could then ruff the five of clubs, felling the king, to make the contract. So let's assume East discards a spade.

West also cannot find a satisfactory discard on the diamond queen. First, let's assume he discards a spade. In that case, you would cash the ace of spades and score your 13th trick with the seven of spades.

So let's say West discards the nine of clubs in the diagrammed position. You would then counter by leading the queen of clubs from dummy, collecting East's king and West's jack at the same time and establishing dummy's five. Thus, whether East elects to cover the queen or not, you score an extra club trick to make the contract.

