Let's say you're in four spades and West leads a heart. East takes the ace and returns the heart seven. Your ten loses to the jack, and West, a first-rate defender, continues with the heart king.

You ruff in dummy, draw three rounds of trump after finding them divided 3-1, and later lead a low club toward the queen. Unluckily, East takes the queen with the king and returns a club, and you eventually lose another club trick to go down one.

Good defense, you might say, because if West had not led a heart at trick three, you would have finished with 11 tricks instead of nine. Had he played any other suit, you would have scored the rest of the tricks by drawing trump, cashing the A-K of diamonds, ruffing a heart in dummy and then discarding two clubs on the Q-J of diamonds.

How did West know it was safe to lead a third heart? Because he knew from East's return of the seven at trick two that his partner had not started with the A-Q-7-4. In that case, East would have returned the four, his original fourth-best heart. It was therefore safe for West to continue with a third heart, because East was certain to have started with either the A-7 doubleton or the A-7-4 tripleton.