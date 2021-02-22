How can you bid a grand slam missing the ace of trump and still come out ahead? Believe it or not, it actually happened when teams from Washington, D.C., and Chicago clashed in the final of the 1988 Grand National Team Championship.

The bidding shown took place at the table where Jack Oest of Chicago held the South hand. North's double was "negative," promising four spades. Oest's five-notrump bid, to his way of thinking, asked about the quality of North's spades, and he interpreted the six-club response as showing the spade ace. He thereupon leaped to seven spades, which West quietly but assuredly doubled.

Declarer ruffed the opening diamond lead and sheepishly led a trump. West took the ace and tried the ace of hearts, but South ruffed, drew the last trump and claimed.

Minus 100 did not figure to be a winning result for North-South, and things certainly looked gloomy for Chicago when the Washington pair at the other table sensibly stopped in six spades on this auction:

South West North East

1 [C] 1 [H] Dble 4 [H]

6 [S] Dble Pass Pass

Redble