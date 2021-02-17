Declarer's primary responsibility at the start of play is to ascertain and then proceed with the line of play that offers the best chance to make the contract. This plan should include a provision to take advantage of any lie of the cards that may add to his chances without hurting them, even if that possibility is not very likely.

Consider this case where South missed an opportunity to improve significantly on his chances to make four hearts and, as a result, went down one. East won the opening diamond lead with the ace and returned a diamond to South's king.

Declarer promptly led the queen of hearts and let it ride, percentagewise the correct play missing the K-x-x of the suit. East won with the king and returned a third diamond, ruffed by South.

Declarer drew the missing trump and cashed his club winners before leading the ace and another spade. When East turned up with both the king and jack, the contract went down one.

South expressed his dismay at having lost to the singleton king of hearts and later finding the K-J of spades badly placed. Nevertheless, he should have prevailed. The critical play came early, when he erred by taking the heart finesse. Before doing so, he should have taken the necessary steps to protect against the possibility that East might have the singleton king.