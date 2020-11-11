Some double-dummy problems are so hard to solve that even the most ardent problem-solvers sometimes give up in despair. Perhaps this problem is not that difficult, but the solution is certainly unique.

South is declarer at five diamonds, can see all four hands and must make 11 tricks after West's opening lead of the queen of spades.

The key play occurs at trick two, when declarer, after taking the opening spade lead with dummy's king, next cashes the ace of spades and discards his ace of clubs! This extraordinary play paves the way for South to ruff five of dummy's losers in his hand and so make the contract.

At trick three, declarer ruffs the ten of spades, then leads a club to dummy's king and ruffs a club. A trump is next led to dummy's king, catching West's queen, and another club is ruffed. South now plays a heart toward dummy and, when West produces the king, lets him win it! This is now the position:

Insert graphic

West's return doesn't matter, so let's say he leads a club, on which East discards a heart. South ruffs with the nine, plays a heart to the ace and ruffs dummy's last club with his last trump, the ace. This is declarer's 10th trick, and he still has the jack of diamonds in dummy to cinch the contract.

Declarer's 11 tricks consist of the A-K of spades, ace of hearts, king of clubs and seven trump tricks comprised of the king, five ruffs in his hand with the A-9-7-6-5 and, finally, the jack. However, all of these plays must be preceded by the discard of the ace of clubs on the ace of spades at trick two.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0