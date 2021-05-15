In many deals, the proper use of entries is the key to bringing about a successful resolution. Unfortunately, it is not always easy to recognize at the outset that an entry problem exists, much less figure out what to do about it.

Consider this case where South is in six spades. East takes the opening diamond lead with the ace and returns a trump. How should South proceed?

When the deal occurred, declarer won the spade return with dummy's jack, drew the remaining trumps with the queen and ten, then led the ten of hearts and finessed. When the ten held, a second heart was led to the jack, but declarer now found himself badly placed.

If he cashed the ace of hearts and the king did not fall, he would have to rely on a club finesse to get home safely. Alternatively, if he led a spade to the ace in order to repeat the heart finesse, he could not make 12 tricks no matter what he did thereafter. In practice, South cashed the ace of hearts, but when the suit failed to break and the club finesse later lost, he went down one.

Declarer could have made the slam by timing the play better. The approach he adopted depended on West holding three or fewer hearts to the king but did not cater to K-x-x-x in West's hand. This holding -- about a one-in-four possibility -- is far too significant to ignore.

South should therefore win the first spade in his hand with the ten, finesse the ten of hearts and repeat the finesse. The K-A of spades are then cashed, drawing the missing trumps, and a third heart finesse is taken. After discarding a club on the ace of hearts, declarer can claim the remainder, ruffing his losing diamond with dummy's last trump.

