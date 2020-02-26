Assume you're East and partner leads the queen of diamonds against three notrump. As soon as dummy comes down, and while declarer is planning his play, you should also be cogitating on what kind of hand declarer has, how good or bad your prospects are, and how to shape your defense to try to beat the contract.

Your first reaction should be one of confidence; you should feel that there is a reasonably good chance of stopping three notrump.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Why? Because, after South opened with one club and rebid one notrump over one heart, North raised to three notrump — an overbid that did not allow for the possibility that South might have a bare minimum for his opening bid. Declarer might therefore be in trouble — provided you press your advantage.

South interrupts your thoughts at this juncture by winning the diamond lead with dummy's king and returning the ten of clubs. If you follow low, as many players would, declarer will make the contract. West wins the club with the queen and leads the jack of diamonds, which holds the trick, and it's all over. South takes the next diamond lead and drives out the ace of clubs to produce nine tricks consisting of three clubs and three sets of A-K's.

But if you go up with the ace of clubs at trick two (as you should in order to preserve West's potential club entry) and return a diamond to establish partner's suit, the contract bites the dust. Declarer can huff and puff, but he can't get home safely. Eventually he loses two clubs and three diamonds and finishes down one as a result of your alert play at trick two.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0