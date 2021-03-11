There are many instances where a defender has to hope that a certain lie of the cards exists without any assurance that it actually does. In these cases, the defender simply adopts the stoic philosophy that if the situation he's hoping for does not exist, nothing else could be done to alter the outcome.

Consider West's predicament early in the play of today's deal, where South reached five clubs on the bidding shown. The opening spade lead was taken by East's ace, and his four-of-spades return was covered by the ten and jack, putting West on lead at trick three.

It was obvious to West that if South's presumed seven-card club suit was headed by the K-Q-J or K-Q-10, the contract could not be defeated, since declarer would inevitably score seven club tricks plus the A-K of hearts and A-K of diamonds. He therefore had to hope South's clubs were not solid.

West reasoned further that if his partner had the K-x of clubs, the contract would fail no matter what he did next. But if East held either the Q-x or J-10 of clubs, it was essential to force dummy to ruff a spade at this point.

Accordingly, West returned the king of spades at trick three. Declarer ruffed with dummy's ace, but later had to lose a club to West's nine for down one.