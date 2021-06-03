In most suit contracts, declarer makes a preliminary estimate of his chances by counting his losers. Prior experience has taught him that it is easier to assess his prospects if he thinks in terms of losers rather than winners.

But there are some situations where declarer appears to have too many losers and yet can still score enough tricks to make the contract.

Consider this deal where South wins the heart lead with the ace and cashes the A-Q of trump. When West shows out, South learns that he must lose a trump trick. Since he may also lose a diamond and two clubs, he is in danger of going down one.

However, looking at the situation from an entirely different perspective, South observes that if he can score six trump tricks to go with his four high-card winners in the side suits, he can still finish with 10 tricks.

He therefore sets about ruffing dummy's hearts. He trumps a heart at trick four, leads a club to the king, trumps another heart, leads a club to the ace and trumps dummy's last heart. The ace of diamonds and king of spades then take tricks nine and 10.