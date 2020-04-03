1. Ruff the club, lead the queen of diamonds and finesse if North follows low. If the finesse succeeds, you score 12 tricks by playing another trump and cashing four spades, discarding two hearts from dummy.

If the diamond finesse fails, losing to the singleton king, you're still on firm ground since the only tricks you can lose are a diamond and a heart. (If North shows out on the queen-of-diamonds lead, you put up dummy's ace and run your spades to assure 11 tricks.)

If you did not take the diamond finesse, you would go down if North turned up with the K-x of trump and a doubleton spade, and South had the ace of hearts.

2. Cross to dummy with a club, finesse the ten of spades, cash the K-Q and run the clubs until South ruffs with his last trump. That is the only trick you will lose. Played this way, you are certain of the slam, come what may.

Even if South had no clubs and ruffed the first club lead, you would still prevail by later leading a diamond to the king and taking the marked trump finesse.

The trap to avoid is entering dummy with a diamond at trick three instead of a club. If South had

you would lose the slam by crossing to dummy with a diamond first since South could then prevent you from ever discarding your fourth diamond on a club.

