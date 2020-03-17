A good bridge player must live in a constant state of fear, ever afraid that if something can go wrong, it will go wrong. In actual practice, these fears seldom materialize, but a conscientious declarer nevertheless starts every deal by assuming that all the finesses will fail and that every suit will divide unfavorably. He then tries to shape his play so as to overcome each such possibility. In effect, the expert hopes for the best but prepares for the worst.

Consider this deal where West leads the queen of spades against South's four-heart contract. Declarer wins with the king and plays the jack of hearts, losing to East's ace. East returns a club, the king losing to West's ace, and West leads the jack of spades.

Declarer's mettle is put to the test at this point. If he plays the ace of spades from dummy, East ruffs to produce the third trick for the defense and later scores a diamond trick to put four hearts down one.