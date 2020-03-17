A good bridge player must live in a constant state of fear, ever afraid that if something can go wrong, it will go wrong. In actual practice, these fears seldom materialize, but a conscientious declarer nevertheless starts every deal by assuming that all the finesses will fail and that every suit will divide unfavorably. He then tries to shape his play so as to overcome each such possibility. In effect, the expert hopes for the best but prepares for the worst.
Consider this deal where West leads the queen of spades against South's four-heart contract. Declarer wins with the king and plays the jack of hearts, losing to East's ace. East returns a club, the king losing to West's ace, and West leads the jack of spades.
Declarer's mettle is put to the test at this point. If he plays the ace of spades from dummy, East ruffs to produce the third trick for the defense and later scores a diamond trick to put four hearts down one.
Granting that this outcome would fall into the category of bad luck, the fact remains that South should not run the risk of having the ace of spades ruffed at trick four. He can protect against that possibility and assure the contract at the same time by ducking the jack of spades! The spade suit can then be easily established, utilizing the ace of diamonds and king of hearts as entries, by trumping a low spade regardless of what West plays after the jack of spades holds. There cannot be a better reason for ducking the spade jack than the undeniable fact that the duck guarantees 10 tricks.
It would seem that in approaching the play, a gloomy outlook sometimes helps matters considerably. Arthur Schopenhauer probably would have been a very good bridge player!