You might wonder how in the world declarer made four spades on this layout, but the fact is that he did.

Furthermore, the task did not turn out to be a particularly difficult one, even though it seems certain that he must lose one heart, one club and two trump tricks.

West led the ten of diamonds, covered by dummy's queen and East's ace and ruffed by South. Declarer then led a low trump and, after West followed low, played dummy's nine. The nine won, but when East discarded a diamond, it appeared inevitable that West would eventually score two trump tricks and South would go down one.

But South did not give up. He started by discarding one of his club losers on dummy's king of diamonds, then ruffed a diamond and led the king of hearts, losing to East's ace. East returned a low club, won by declarer with the king, after which South cashed the Q-J of hearts and ace of clubs. He then exited with a club to East's queen, producing this three-card ending:

Insert graphic

East was forced to return a diamond at this point, ruffed by South with the seven, and it didn't matter whether West played the four, the queen or the ace of spades on the trick. Whatever West did, he could not score more than one trump trick, and the contract was home.

