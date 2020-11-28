Sometimes the most harmless-looking plays can make all the difference between success and failure.

Consider this deal where South arrived at four hearts and West led the queen of clubs. The queen was covered by the king and ace, and a low club was returned to West's nine.

West then shifted to the six of diamonds, dummy's ten losing to the queen. East exited with a spade to dummy's queen, and two rounds of trump were drawn. Declarer then led a diamond to the jack, but when East turned up with the king, the contract was down one.

South was unquestionably very unlucky. About the only way he could be set was if East held the ace of clubs and king-queen of diamonds, and West led a club at trick one. (Without a club lead, declarer can discard a club from dummy on a high spade.) Nevertheless, the contract should have been made.

South precipitated his own downfall when he made the innocent-looking but fatal mistake of playing the king of clubs on the first trick. Since West cannot have the ace, nothing can be gained by playing the king. If the king is not played, however, the contract becomes secure against even the worst of luck.