Initial impressions can often be deceiving, as this deal from a pairs contest shows.

West led the ace of diamonds followed by the queen against South's four-heart contract. Dummy covered with the king, and East ruffed. Back came a spade, the queen losing to West's king. It was the third trick for the defense, and South later took a losing club finesse to finish down one.

North was very sympathetic. "There wasn't a thing you could do about it," he said. "You lost two finesses, East had a singleton diamond, and West also had to lead a diamond to beat you. I should have doubled four diamonds; they would have gone down three."

After North had finished, East pointed out that declarer could have made the contract by ducking the queen of diamonds at trick two. East said it was obvious from the bidding that the king would be trumped if it was played.

If it was not played, he continued, the defenders would then have found it impossible to stop the contract. If East discarded on the queen of diamonds and West led a third diamond, East could ruff, but South would overruff, draw trump and establish the clubs to bring home 10 tricks. His spade loser would eventually go off on dummy's fourth club.