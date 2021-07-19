One of the most dramatic deals of the 1986 world team championship occurred in a match between the United States and Indonesia.
The deal was the last of a 32-board match, and a large audience watching on Vu-Graph knew that the Indonesians led by 1 IMP. They also knew that when the hand was played at the other table, Indonesia had gone down one, -100, in five clubs with the North-South cards.
With Chip Martel and Lew Stansby of the U.S. now sitting North-South, the bidding unfolded as shown. Stansby's decision to bid three spades was wildly applauded by a partisan American audience, since East-West would have made three diamonds -- giving Indonesia the victory -- and it also seemed likely Stansby would make three spades to win the match.
However, Martel then confounded everyone by raising to four spades, doubled by East. Since declarer had to lose three spades and a club, this contract appeared headed for down one, -200. In that case, the Indonesians would win by 4 IMPs.
But a funny thing happened on the road to defeat. After his partner doubled, the Indonesian West elected to make the highly unusual lead of the club three! Stansby put up dummy's king, watched as it unexpectedly won the trick, and then impassively returned the queen. East ruffed, expending one of his side's trump tricks, and was horrified when his partner's ace fell on the trick.
After that, the rest was easy. Stansby won the diamond return, ducked a spade to the queen, won West's heart return and ruffed a diamond in dummy. A spade was then led to the ace and a spade conceded to East, after which declarer had the rest of the tricks and his doubled contract. All he lost were three spades (no clubs!), and the U.S. team scored a highly improbable victory.