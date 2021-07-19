One of the most dramatic deals of the 1986 world team championship occurred in a match between the United States and Indonesia.

The deal was the last of a 32-board match, and a large audience watching on Vu-Graph knew that the Indonesians led by 1 IMP. They also knew that when the hand was played at the other table, Indonesia had gone down one, -100, in five clubs with the North-South cards.

With Chip Martel and Lew Stansby of the U.S. now sitting North-South, the bidding unfolded as shown. Stansby's decision to bid three spades was wildly applauded by a partisan American audience, since East-West would have made three diamonds -- giving Indonesia the victory -- and it also seemed likely Stansby would make three spades to win the match.

However, Martel then confounded everyone by raising to four spades, doubled by East. Since declarer had to lose three spades and a club, this contract appeared headed for down one, -200. In that case, the Indonesians would win by 4 IMPs.