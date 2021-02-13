Assume you're declarer with the South hand at five diamonds. West leads the king of spades and shifts to the four of hearts. How would you continue?

In situations of this sort, it is important not to separate your decision on which card to play at trick two from your overall plan of play. Here it is tempting to play low from dummy in hopes that West has led from the king.

Before doing so, however, you should first ask yourself whether West would lead a heart if he had the king. Also, you should ask yourself whether the contract might be in danger if you played low from dummy and East won with the king. (In the actual case, you'd go down one if you followed low from dummy, as you would later lose a club trick.)

Along about this time, you should come to the realization that the contract is ice-cold if you go up with the ace of hearts! So you take the ace, lead a diamond to your king, ruff a spade in dummy, lead a diamond to the ace and ruff your last spade in dummy.

You next cash dummy's king of clubs, exit with a heart and relax in the comfortable assurance that the contract is now certain regardless of where the king of hearts is located or how the clubs are divided.