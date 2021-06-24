When Sylvia first joined the club, she created a tremendous stir. All of us had met our share of bad players, but Sylvia was in another class altogether. We thought we had seen mistakes of every type at the bridge table, but Sylvia showed us what a hollow existence we had led.

However, Sylvia had a saving grace. Every once in a while, she would conjure up a bizarre bid or play that would work like a charm.

I was kibitzing her one day when she held the East hand in today's deal. In an effort to probe the workings of her mind, I had made it a practice to sit behind her when I was not playing.

Her partner led the K-Q of hearts, which held, and then another heart. I was busy trying to guess whether Sylvia would discard a spade or a club, and also which card she would select. I hadn't finished my thoughts when all of a sudden she discarded the ace of diamonds!

An extraordinary sight now greeted my eyes. I had never before seen all the colors of the spectrum on a human face, but there they were, first on South's face, then on West's.