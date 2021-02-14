One of the keys to good card play is the step-by-step process by which declarer gradually learns how the adverse cards are distributed and then proceeds to take full advantage of this knowledge.

Consider this deal played by Bob Hamman, one of the world's top players, in a match some years ago between Australia and the United States.

West led a club, won by East with the jack, and East cashed the king of spades before continuing with the ace of clubs. Hamman ruffed and played the queen of spades, taken by East with the ace.

East led a third round of clubs, ruffed by South, leaving Hamman in a position where he had already lost three tricks and West -- although Hamman did not yet know it -- held four trumps to his three.

Had Hamman decided to draw the opposing trumps at this stage, hoping to take the rest of the tricks on the assumption that the trumps were divided 3-2, he would have failed in his mission. Instead, he cashed the K-A of diamonds in that order, bringing forth West's Q-J.

Hamman now had solid grounds for suspecting that the trumps were divided 4-1. West had shown up with just two diamonds, at most four clubs (he had led the deuce at trick one) and probably had three spades, judging from the earlier spade plays.