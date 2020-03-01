The expert thrives on making contracts that appear impossible to make. He sometimes performs his magic by dint of exceptionally good play, but just as often he enlists the aid of his opponents to accomplish his goal.

Consider this deal where the defense started with three rounds of hearts, declarer ruffing the third. It seemed probable to our expert South that he would lose two diamond tricks and go down one, but he pressed on and eventually made the contract.

At trick four, he led a low diamond toward dummy, West contributing the three, dummy the queen and East the eight. South did not yet know it, but there was now no way he could be stopped from making the contract.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

It did not take him long to find out where he stood. After cashing the ace of trump and A-K of clubs, he led a diamond from dummy. When East played the jack, South followed with the nine.

West's play at this point did not matter. If he played low, East would have to yield a ruff-and-discard, while if West overtook the jack with the ace, South's king would become a trick. Either way, South would make four spades.