Assume you're in four hearts and West leads a club, taken by you with the ace. There seems to be nothing much to the play, so let's say you cash the ace of trump, ruff a club in dummy and start running your diamonds, hoping to discard a spade on dummy's fourth diamond. Unfortunately, East ruffs the third diamond and returns the queen of spades, and down you go.

You could attribute the outcome to bad luck -- and your opponents might even sympathize with you. After all, East could have held the ace of spades instead of West, in which case you'd make 11 tricks. Also, the diamonds might have been divided 3-3 instead of 4-2, or the player with two trumps -- East in the actual deal -- might have held four diamonds. In all of these cases, you'd have gotten home safe and sound.

Despite this, the fact remains that if you played the hand as described, you didn't try hard enough. You should have ruffed a club in dummy at trick two, then led a trump from dummy and played low when East followed with the jack!